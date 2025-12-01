Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales dip 1% at 202,510 units in November

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 1 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,02,510 units in November as compared with 2,03,611 units in the year-ago period.
The company reported a 8 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,53,273 units in November.
The Pune-based automaker had sold 4,21,640 vehicles in November last year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) increased 3 per cent to 2,47,516 units in November compared to 2,40,854 units sold in the corresponding month last year.
Total exports for November rose 14 per cent year-on-year to 2,05,757 vehicles from 1,80,786 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.
Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 3,79,714 units in November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
