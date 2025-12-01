Maruti Suzuki completes merger with SMG, authorised capital up ₹15,000 cr

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today.

Consequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, there has been an increase in the authorised share capital of the company by an amount of ₹15,000 crore the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform that the company has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the scheme becomes effective from today December 1, 2025," it stated.