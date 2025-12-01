Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki completes merger with SMG, authorised capital up ₹15,000 cr

Maruti Suzuki completes merger with SMG, authorised capital up ₹15,000 cr

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 15,917.25 apiece on BSE (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today.

Consequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, there has been an increase in the authorised share capital of the company by an amount of ₹15,000 crore the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform that the company has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the scheme becomes effective from today December 1, 2025," it stated.

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 15,917.25 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma launches blockbuster plaque psoriasis drug Ilumya in India

Lupin gets US FDA approval for Armlupeg, its first biosimilar in the US

Godrej Properties buys land in Hyderabad for ₹4,150 cr housing project

British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

Premium

Deutsche Bank rewires GCC playbook to drive innovation, deeper integration

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Indiaautomobile industry

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story