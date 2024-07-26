Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto receives 6,000 orders for its newly-launched CNG motorbike

Bajaj Auto receives 6,000 orders for its newly-launched CNG motorbike

Bajaj Freedom, a sports motorcycle with a 124 cubic capacity engine, was launched earlier this month with a starting price of Rs 95,000

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto
India’s petroleum and gas ministry has said it aims to build 17,500 CNG filling stations across the country by 2030.(Photo Credit: Bajaj Auto/X)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Satviki Sanjay


Bajaj Auto Ltd., India’s No. 1 maker of auto rickshaws, said it’s received around 6,000 orders for its new compressed natural gas-powered motorbike — a vehicle it bills as a world first — as consumers seek more affordable ways to embrace greener passenger transport.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Freedom, a sports motorcycle with a 124 cubic capacity engine, was launched earlier this month with a starting price of Rs 95,000 ($1,135). Some 100 of the bikes have already been delivered to customers, Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in an interview.

Sharma puts the addressable audience for the Freedom in the hundreds of millions. Most of Bajaj’s typical customers are price conscious, earning less than Rs 40,000 a month, and the Freedom can shave up to Rs 1,800 off fuel costs versus similarly sized bikes that run on petrol or diesel, he said.

“This customer is all across the country,” Sharma said.

Being lead and sulfur free, CNG-run vehicles can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and they’re also quieter than gasoline or diesel ones, which results in less noise pollution. While high levels of domestic production mean CNG in India is cheaper, its lower energy density can require vehicles to refuel more frequently.

More From This Section

Premium

New skilling scheme laudable, but needs clarity, say India Inc leaders

Mankind Pharma acquires Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,600 crore

HDFC Bank rolls out fixed deposit scheme with higher interest rates

Ola Electric suspends India car project to focus on scooters, bikes: Report

Premium

Apple's PLI promise bears fruit: iPhone exports in Q1 hit a new milestone


India’s petroleum and gas ministry has said it aims to build 17,500 CNG filling stations across the country by 2030.

Pune-based Bajaj’s Freedom motorcycle was initially launched in states with a high penetration of CNG filling stations, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and the metropolitan area around capital Delhi, Sharma said. It’s now open for orders across the country.

Bajaj also plans to launch the bike in countries that commonly use CNG as an alternative fuel too, like Argentina, Venezuela, Nigeria and Tanzania, Sharma said, without specifying any timeline.

Although Bajaj is India’s top maker of auto rickshaws it isn’t No. 1 in scooters. There, it places fourth, with a market share of around 12 per cent behind Hero Motocorp Ltd., Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt.and TVS Motor Company Ltd..

“We’ve heard other competitors are also looking at developing CNG two wheelers,” Sharma said. “It’s a defining movement for the motorcycle industry.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to watch, July 18: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTIM, Asian Paints, Paytm

Premium

Volume outperformance, steady results factored into Bajaj Auto's valuations

Leadership rejig may be on cards for Bajaj Auto, hints MD Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT up 18% at Rs 1,941.79 cr on double digit revenue growth

Bajaj Auto Q1FY25 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,988 cr; stock up 2%

Topics :Bajaj AutoBajaj Auto salesRajiv BajajCNG pricesCNG CNG-fuelled 2-wheelers

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story