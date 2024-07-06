Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD&CEO for 3 months

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kesh currently holds the position of executive director & chief operating officer at the bank

Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank (File photo)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Bandhan Bank announced on Saturday that its board of directors, in a meeting, has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 10.

The appointment will be for three months or until a new MD & CEO assumes office.

Kesh’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He currently holds the position of executive director (ED) and chief operating officer (COO) at the bank.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, who is MD & CEO of the bank, is set to retire on July 9, upon completion of his tenure. Ghosh has led the Kolkata-based lender since July 10, 2015.

Upon his retirement, Ghosh will play a strategic role at the holding company, Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL), which owns 40 per cent in the lender. It also has stakes in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.

Kesh’s appointment is subject to approval of the bank’s shareholders, the lender said.

Kesh had previously held positions in several private sector lenders, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, and Axis Bank.

Before entering the banking sector, he gained experience at the Aditya Birla Group and RPG Group.

Kesh holds a degree in mechanical engineering from NIT Durgapur and has completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from NMIMS, Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

