Bansal Wire plans to invest ₹2,500 crore in steel cord manufacturing unit

As part of the main project, the company has built a 20,000-tonne pilot facility with an investment of Rs 150 crore, which will be commissioned by the end of this year. “Once customer approvals come, we will begin the main investment in a phased manner, which will be rolled out over the next three years,” Bansal said.
The remaining Rs 1,000 crore of the company’s capex will go towards strengthening its existing portfolio through capacity augmentation, debottlenecking, process improvements and value-added products. “We typically require around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore annually to support steady growth in our current mix,” Bansal said. The company reported an 11 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 1,029 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.