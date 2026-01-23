Bansal Wire plans to invest ₹2,500 crore in steel cord manufacturing unit

“Steel cord is still largely imported, with nearly 60 per cent of India’s requirement met from overseas. We are the first Indian company to enter this segment,” managing director Pranav Bansal told Business Standard, adding that the idea is to help the country cut imports of tyre-grade steel. The investment will be made in phases through borrowings and internal accruals.

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd, India’s largest stainless steel wire manufacturer by volume, is planning to deploy Rs 2,500 crore of its planned Rs 3,500 crore capex over the next five years into a new steel cord manufacturing vertical at its Dadri plant in Greater Noida.

The remaining Rs 1,000 crore of the company’s capex will go towards strengthening its existing portfolio through capacity augmentation, debottlenecking, process improvements and value-added products. “We typically require around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore annually to support steady growth in our current mix,” Bansal said. The company reported an 11 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 1,029 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.

As part of the main project, the company has built a 20,000-tonne pilot facility with an investment of Rs 150 crore, which will be commissioned by the end of this year. “Once customer approvals come, we will begin the main investment in a phased manner, which will be rolled out over the next three years,” Bansal said.

Despite a challenging global environment, the BSE-listed firm expects to maintain its long-term growth trajectory. It has grown around 20 per cent annually in volume for over a decade and expects to deliver similar growth in FY26.

As the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism entered its payment phase in January 2026, Bansal said it is fundamentally altering how cross-border trade is conducted. “What has changed is that customers have begun factoring CBAM charges into pricing,” he said. The company now quotes prices inclusive of the anticipated CBAM component.