Home / Companies / News / Barclays opens new Gurugram office, reinforces India's strategic role

Barclays opens new Gurugram office, reinforces India's strategic role

UK-based banking group expands its NCR presence with a 4,000-seat facility, strengthening India's role as a technology and global services hub

Barclays
Barclays in India plays a key role in supporting the bank’s global growth and innovation agenda, the bank said, adding that India serves as a core hub for Group Technology, including digital transformation initiatives | (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
UK-based Barclays has opened a new office in Gurugram at DLF Downtown, marking its second facility in the National Capital Region (NCR) and reinforcing India’s position as a strategic hub for the group.
 
The bank’s other NCR office is located in Noida.
 
Barclays currently operates across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Noida, along with a large technology and operations campus in Pune.
 
The bank recently infused an additional £210 million into its India operations.
 
The new Gurugram office spans 317,000 square feet and has a capacity to accommodate around 4,000 employees. The facility is designed to support Barclays’ continued expansion in India by enabling closer collaboration across global teams and strengthening the delivery of technology-led and high-value services.
 
“India, our second-largest footprint and one of the world’s most exciting major economies, is central to Barclays’ long-term growth and global operating model,” said C. S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays. “Our presence here has evolved into a strategic hub for technology and specialised capabilities, supported by scale and depth of talent to drive the growth of our local and global businesses.”
 
Praveen Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Global Service Centre, India, said the new Gurugram office marks an important milestone in the next phase of growth. “It supports the continued expansion of higher-value roles aligned with our global businesses, particularly across analytics, customer service, operations and finance,” he said.
 
Barclays in India plays a key role in supporting the bank’s global growth and innovation agenda, the bank said, adding that India serves as a core hub for Group Technology, including digital transformation initiatives. In addition to corporate and investment banking services such as M&A advisory, debt capital markets, risk management, cash and trade solutions, the bank also offers investment, lending and wealth advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Breweries gets sound mark for 'Oo La La La Le O' Kingfisher jingle

Premium

Govt sets up high-level committee to monitor progress of PFC-REC merger

Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in seven years to cut intelligence cost

Swiggy shuts Snacc instant delivery service to refocus on core areas

Puravankara launches 6.99-acre Purva Silversky premium project in Bengaluru

Topics :Delhi-NCRBarclaysGurugram

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story