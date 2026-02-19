Swiggy shuts Snacc instant delivery service to refocus on core areas
Swiggy cites business economics and long-term priorities in shutting Snacc, even as its food delivery segment grows and platforms serve attendees at the India AI Impact Summit
Swiggy, which is doing food deliveries at the India AI Impact Summit, said the platform successfully delivered more than 2,000 orders, which peaked during lunch hour (1–2 pm) on the second day on Tuesday. It said that Coke was the most ordered beverage, and veg snacker was the most ordered dish.
While Swiggy was delivering food, Zepto was facilitating quick commerce delivery of snacks and essential items. Both platforms have set up dedicated delivery points at the venue where attendees can collect items after placing orders on the mobile applications. The summit is being held (February 16–20) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
