Swiggy shuts Snacc instant delivery service to refocus on core areas

Swiggy cites business economics and long-term priorities in shutting Snacc, even as its food delivery segment grows and platforms serve attendees at the India AI Impact Summit

Swiggy
Swiggy, which is doing food deliveries at the India AI Impact Summit, said the platform successfully delivered more than 2,000 orders, which peaked during lunch hour (1–2 pm) on the second day on Tuesday | Image: X@Swiggy
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has decided to shutter its instant food delivery service Snacc, according to an internal company email accessed by Business Standard. The service was launched via a standalone mobile application in January last year.
 
“While the product market fit was emerging, the broader economics made it challenging to scale. We want to concentrate all our energies on innovation that drives stronger long-term potential. In line with this, we have taken this decision,” the email read.
 
The service, which was available in Bengaluru and Gurugram, used a micro-kitchen model and included private labelling. Swiggy did not share any official statement on the development.
 
The company added that it remains committed to “invest in products and categories which truly innovate and open uncontested market spaces.” It also highlighted the success of Bolt, 99 Store, and the ‘No Added Sugar’ and ‘Food on Train’ categories.
 
In the same email, Swiggy noted that as a segment, the food delivery business is growing at an 18–20 per cent rate.
 

Swiggy, which is doing food deliveries at the India AI Impact Summit, said the platform successfully delivered more than 2,000 orders, which peaked during lunch hour (1–2 pm) on the second day on Tuesday. It said that Coke was the most ordered beverage, and veg snacker was the most ordered dish.

 

While Swiggy was delivering food, Zepto was facilitating quick commerce delivery of snacks and essential items. Both platforms have set up dedicated delivery points at the venue where attendees can collect items after placing orders on the mobile applications. The summit is being held (February 16–20) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

 
Topics :Swiggydoorstep deliveryFood delivery in India

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

