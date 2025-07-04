BEML secures $6.23 million export orders from Russia, Uzbekistan

State-owned BEML on Friday said it has secured two export orders worth $ 6.23 million for supply of heavy-duty bulldozers and motor graders to Russia and Uzbekistan.

The company has secured two distinct orders, including one from a CIS nation for the supply of 10 units of its heavy-duty bulldozers, specially engineered to perform in extreme cold climates with temperatures plunging as low as -50C.

The second, maiden-order from Uzbekistan, includes the supply of one unit of the high-performance motor grader, essential for infrastructure development and road maintenance within mining operations.

With Uzbekistan becoming the 73rd nation to be added to BEML's global exports portfolio, this development reinforces the company's expanding international reach and its credibility as a preferred partner for advanced, mission-critical equipment.