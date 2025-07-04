RIL's new energy bets could unlock $60 bn in value: Morgan Stanley

India's largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), could generate up to $60 billion in value from its ambitious new energy business as it integrates green power into its chemicals, data centre, and refinery operations, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage said that RIL’s next leg of market capitalisation growth will be powered by the combination of new energy and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, marking what it called a “more ambitious, far more transformational, and far more global” pivot than any of its previous forays.

ALSO READ: Reliance to consolidate consumer brands under New RCPL subsidiary A cornerstone of this strategy is the retooling of the Jamnagar energy complex to power 1 GW of data centre capacity. These data centres, to be equipped with NVIDIA’s Blackwell AI chips, will rely on a steady stream of green energy produced by RIL’s growing solar and battery storage assets, the report said.