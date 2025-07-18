BEML wins ₹185.65 cr order from govt for 79 indigenous bulldozers

State-owned BEML on Friday announced it has bagged a government order worth Rs 185.65 crore for supply of 79 units of bulldozers.
The company has bagged the order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), BEML said in an exchange filing.
"BEML Ltd secures MoD order worth Rs 185.65 crore for the supply of 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) bulldozers," it said.
The new order follows the company's successful execution of an earlier contract for 66 bulldozers, all of which were delivered well within the stipulated timeline.
"This order reinforces our steadfast commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and our resolve to equip the nation's armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions," Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd, said.
BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app