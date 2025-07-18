BEML wins ₹185.65 cr order from govt for 79 indigenous bulldozers

State-owned BEML on Friday announced it has bagged a government order worth Rs 185.65 crore for supply of 79 units of bulldozers.

The company has bagged the order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), BEML said in an exchange filing.

"BEML Ltd secures MoD order worth Rs 185.65 crore for the supply of 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) bulldozers," it said.

The new order follows the company's successful execution of an earlier contract for 66 bulldozers, all of which were delivered well within the stipulated timeline.

"This order reinforces our steadfast commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and our resolve to equip the nation's armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions," Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd, said.