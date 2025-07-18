Home / Companies / News / BEML wins ₹185.65 cr order from govt for 79 indigenous bulldozers

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML
"BEML Ltd secures MoD order worth Rs 185.65 crore for the supply of 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) bulldozers," it said. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
State-owned BEML on Friday announced it has bagged a government order worth Rs 185.65 crore for supply of 79 units of bulldozers.

The company has bagged the order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), BEML said in an exchange filing.

"BEML Ltd secures MoD order worth Rs 185.65 crore for the supply of 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) bulldozers," it said.

The new order follows the company's successful execution of an earlier contract for 66 bulldozers, all of which were delivered well within the stipulated timeline.

"This order reinforces our steadfast commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and our resolve to equip the nation's armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions," Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd, said.

BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BEMLgovernment of IndiaMinistry of Defence

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

