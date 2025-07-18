Smoke Lab Vodka maker NV Group expects 40% jump in domestic sales in FY26

Delhi-based NV Group expects its domestic sales to rise by 30–40% in FY26 at the group level, driven by consumer demand and continued policy stability in the Indian market.

“In India, we expect a 30–40% increase in sales at the group level, as the liquor market continues to stabilise, supported by stronger policy frameworks,” said Varun Jain, founder of Smoke Lab. “We are targeting a significant increase in vodka case volumes in the domestic market and anticipate strong growth in our Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) portfolio, driven by our expansion into new cities."

NV Group’s portfolio includes a diverse range of brands such as Smoke Lab vodka, premium gin Mohulo, Blue Moon Indian Dry gin, Stanley whisky, Discovery Elite whisky, and Crazy Romeo Deluxe rum, among others.

The liquor producer and manufacturer has a large array of brands and operates manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Goa, with leased units in Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, and a tie-up unit in Satpuli, Uttarakhand. Commenting on its expansion plans, NV Group noted strong demand for brandy, rum, and whiskey in South India. In response, the company intends to broaden its portfolio in key southern markets, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka by the end of this year. It also plans to enter West Bengal in 2026.

Furthermore, the company is setting up a new brewing unit as part of its plans to re-launch Langur Super Strong Premium Beer in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab within the next few months. The same facility will also house a malt production unit, which will be used for producing Single Malts in the near future, expected to be operational by 2027. Currently, the firm purchases about 30,000 KL of malt from other brands. Looking beyond the domestic market, NV Group is setting ambitious global targets in Europe and Africa. The company aims to position itself as a billion-dollar enterprise emerging from India, focusing on expanding its international footprint and tapping into new growth opportunities across global markets.

Looking ahead, NV Group plans to file for an IPO within the next five years, with the possibility of a merger on the horizon. “We are open to strategic partnerships. While there have been discussions about acquiring a brand, that’s not a priority for us at the moment,” said Jain. “We already have strong brands in our portfolio. A merger or strategic collaboration could help us scale further and strengthen our market presence.” Founded in 1994 in New Delhi, NV Group currently clocks about 78,500 cases per day while producing 2,64,000 litres per day of extra neutral alcohol (ENA).