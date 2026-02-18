BharatGen unveils Param2 17B multilingual MoE model under sovereign AI push

BharatGen, India’s flagship sovereign AI initiative, today announced the launch of BharatGen Param2 17B MoE, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundational model. This announcement, made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marks a defining step in the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and technological leadership in artificial intelligence.

The new model is the cornerstone of BharatGen’s mission to build India-first, sovereign AI systems that fully reflect and capture the nation’s immense linguistic, cultural and societal diversity.

Enabled through collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure, BharatGen’s end-to-end training pipeline is built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, using NVIDIA NeMo open libraries such as NVIDIA NeMo-RL and Slurm workloads integrated with NVIDIA Base Command Manager to ensure performance and scalability.