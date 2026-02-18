Central Park unveils ₹1,200-cr luxury project Belanova along Sohna Road

Delhi NCR-based developer Central Park on Wednesday announced that it will invest ₹1,200 crore to build its ultra-luxury residential project Belanova in Sector 48, Gurugram.

People in the know told Business Standard that the project will be funded through project finance and internal accruals, with no institutional investor or private equity participation.

“Financial tie-ups and home loan approvals have been secured with all major banks including ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, PNB and others, reinforcing capital strength and buyer confidence,” the firm added.

The firm said that revenue recognition and cash flow generation have already commenced, supported by approximately 25 per cent sold stock along with new sales momentum.

“We expect to achieve approximately ₹500 crore in financial year 2025–26 (FY26) through private offers to friends and family, followed by an estimated ₹1,000 crore in FY27, reflecting strong demand visibility in the ultra-luxury segment,” the developer said. With an estimated sales realisation of ₹2,500–3,000 crore, the development will include 124 bespoke units with an average price of ₹20 crore per unit. The firm is looking at following a phased pricing strategy designed to reward early participation. “The pricing is set to increase by 7 to 10 per cent after every 10 units sold, strengthening its value-appreciation proposition over the sales cycle,” the developer said.