Bharti Airtel bags multi-yr contract from CBDT to provide network solutions

This contract is an extension as Airtel has been the network partner to CBDT since 2008 in Taxnet-1.0

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday signed a multi-year contract with telecom major Bharti Airtel, under which the latter will provide network and connectivity solutions for CBDT's Taxnet-2.0 programme.

This contract is an extension as Airtel has been the network partner to CBDT since 2008 in Taxnet-1.0.

"The formal Letter of Award was handed over to Bharti Airtel by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Letter of Acceptance has been given by Bharti Airtel to CBDT. The occasion was graced by Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, and Mr Ravi Agarwal, Chairman, CBDT," Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel will provide robust dual connectivity with Software Defined Network for WAN, and Secure LAN amongst other technology solutions for CBDT's Taxnet-2.0 programme, which aims to modernise the current system for collection, processing, monitoring and accounting of direct taxes, it said.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

