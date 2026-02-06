Airtel yet to hear from DoT on AGR parity request amid dues concerns

Bharti Airtel is yet to hear back from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on its request for parity on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues with Vodafone Idea, whose dues are being reassessed, executive vice-chairman Gopal Vittal told analysts on the country’s second-largest carrier’s earnings call on Friday, adding that several letters had been sent to the government.

What is Airtel seeking from the DoT on AGR dues?

“We have written a few letters to the DoT asking for clarification and basically requesting parity on the treatment of the AGR dues. We are yet to hear from the DoT. Once we hear from the DoT, we will then decide what our next steps are,” he said. “These letters have already been sent and we’re awaiting their response.”

“For anybody, the formula will be the same. If there’s money paid that hasn’t been counted, if there’s double billing that has come through, if that is established, your base principal goes down and that has a cascading effect on penalty, interest and interest on penalty, and the amount can come down significantly,” Mittal had said.

Last month, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal had said that Airtel had written to the DoT asking for reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues, stating that the company intended to present its case to the government on mathematical correction of errors and was not seeking any special treatment or concessions.

Vittal added that the telco was seeking “treatment of parity” in several areas, for instance, “computation errors, arithmetical errors, errors of omission, on assessment which is on the basis of parity, based on the Supreme Court verdict.”

Bharti Airtel’s AGR dues are estimated to exceed Rs 40,000 crore, and the group had previously asked the government to convert these liabilities into equity. Airtel has already paid about Rs 18,000 crore towards AGR dues. The dues can continue to rise as they are not frozen.

Why did Airtel proceed with the remaining rights issue?

On the calling of the remaining rights issue, Vittal said the decision was taken since there was no provision to foreclose the rights issue and the three-year time frame was over.

What are Airtel’s plans for data centres?