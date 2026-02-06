Airtel yet to hear from DoT on AGR parity request amid dues concerns

Vittal added that the telco was seeking “treatment of parity” in several areas, for instance, “computation errors, arithmetical errors, errors of omission, on assessment which is on the basis of parity, based on the Supreme Court verdict.”
How large are Airtel’s AGR liabilities?
Last month, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal had said that Airtel had written to the DoT asking for reassessment and recalculation of its AGR dues, stating that the company intended to present its case to the government on mathematical correction of errors and was not seeking any special treatment or concessions.
“For anybody, the formula will be the same. If there’s money paid that hasn’t been counted, if there’s double billing that has come through, if that is established, your base principal goes down and that has a cascading effect on penalty, interest and interest on penalty, and the amount can come down significantly,” Mittal had said.