Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite internet services to India, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The deal, however, is subject to regulatory approvals for SpaceX to sell Starlink services in the country.

Airtel and SpaceX will explore ways to collaborate and expand internet connectivity across India. As part of the agreement, Airtel may offer Starlink equipment in its retail stores and provide Starlink's high-speed satellite internet to businesses. The two companies will also work together to bring reliable internet access to rural schools, healthcare centres, and remote communities, helping bridge the digital divide.

Beyond expanding connectivity, the partnership will explore how Starlink’s satellite technology can enhance Airtel’s existing network, while also allowing SpaceX to leverage Airtel’s ground infrastructure in India. This collaboration aligns with Airtel’s long-term strategy to provide advanced connectivity solutions nationwide, the company said in its statement.

Airtel already partners with Eutelsat OneWeb for satellite broadband, and the addition of Starlink to its portfolio will further extend its coverage to regions with little or no internet access. Businesses and communities in remote areas will also benefit from greater access to high-speed broadband, opening up new opportunities for growth and development.

“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers wherever they live and work,” he added.

Gwynne Shotwell, President of SpaceX, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses, and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink.”

PM Modi-Elon Musk meeting The Airtel-Starlink partnership comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also chairs the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Donald Trump administration, during his US visit. India's foreign ministry later clarified that PM Modi and Musk "discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development." Challenges and opportunities for Starlink in India

Elon Musk has long sought to bring Starlink to India, but regulatory challenges and opposition from domestic telecom giants like Reliance Jio have slowed progress.

Last November, India’s telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stated that Starlink had yet to comply with security regulations, delaying its satellite communications license. Musk previously slammed India’s policy of auctioning spectrum for satellite services, leading to a policy shift toward direct spectrum allocation.

India presents a vast market, with over 40 per cent of its 1.4 billion people still without internet. The satellite broadband sector is competitive, led by six major players, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio. While Starlink operates over 6,900 satellites serving 4.6 million users globally, its high pricing could be a barrier in India, where mobile data is among the cheapest in the world.

Ambani’s Jio disrupted the market with free mobile data, making affordability crucial to bridging India's digital divide. For Starlink to succeed, it may need competitive pricing, especially in remote regions where cheap, reliable internet is essential.