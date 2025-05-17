After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relief in the ongoing Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues case, according to a report by The Economic Times. The development comes after Vodafone Idea recently filed a similar plea.

According to the petition, “The AGR dues gravely impacted the ability of the two Bharti companies to meet the much-needed aggressive network roll out requirements for remaining competitive in the telecom sector and for sustaining their operations and serving public interest. Therefore, in the absence of grant of waiver, as prayed hereunder, on a non-discriminatory basis to all license holders/ISPs impacted by the AGR judgment, would undoubtedly jeopardise the survivability of the Bharti Companies and the entire telecom sector at large.”

Airtel has invested heavily in expanding the telecom network in India. To keep serving the public and maintain a competitive edge, the companies say they must continue investing in rural coverage, fibre networks, spectrum, data centres, submarine cables, and advanced technologies like SA and 6G.

Investments and future plans

The two companies also expressed their commitment to supporting the government’s aim of creating a strong digital infrastructure that boosts overall economic growth.

As per the petition, the companies have paid around ₹75,000 crore in licence fees and spectrum usage charges over the last 10 years, along with about ₹22,000 crore in GST in the financial year 2024–25.

Due to the AGR judgment, the Bharti Airtel Group was hit with a one-time liability of ₹43,980 crore, which must be paid by March 31, 2031. The original amount of ₹9,235 crore rose sharply because of added interest, penalties, and interest on penalties. Even after making several payments, the companies say their remaining dues, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), stood at ₹38,397 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Vodafone Idea also seeks relief

Vodafone Idea also approached the Supreme Court, requesting a waiver of over ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties related to AGR dues. The company, which serves around 200 million customers, warned that without relief, it may face financial collapse. The court is expected to hear Vodafone Idea's plea on Monday.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly supported the DoT's calculations in AGR-related cases. Telecom companies have previously requested relief from penalties and argued that there were errors in the dues, but their appeals were rejected.

Of the total ₹1.47 trillion in AGR dues, nearly 75 per cent is due to interest and penalties. Vodafone Idea disputes the DoT's estimate of ₹58,300 crore, claiming it owes only ₹21,500 crore, out of which it has paid ₹7,900 crore. Bharti Airtel contests the ₹44,000 crore figure and says it has paid ₹18,000 crore so far, including ₹5,000 crore as an ad hoc payment.

The court has ordered that all payments be made within 10 years starting from 2026, with no room for revision. Any delays or defaults could lead to more penalties or even contempt of court.