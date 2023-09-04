Home / Companies / News / BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project

BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bhel

Sep 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.

It however did not share the order value.

BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the E&M package.

Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL's plants in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company's power sector - eastern region division, Kolkata.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an in stalled base of over 1,97,000 MW globally.

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

