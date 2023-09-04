IndiGo board approves purchase of 10 more A320neo aircraft from Airbus

IndiGo on Monday said its board has approved placing an order for 10 more A320neo family aircraft with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus by amending the 2019 aircraft order.

In 2019, the airline placed an order for 300 A320neo family planes and they are scheduled to be delivered by 2030. The board's decision on Monday increases the 2019 order size to 310 A320neo family planes.

Moreover, the board on Monday approved the setting up of an aircraft leasing unit in Gujarat's GIFT City with an investment of Rs 30 crore over the next three years. The airline said it will also give corporate guarantees of up to USD 996 million to secure the payment obligations of this leasing unit.

Last month, Air India had set up its aircraft leasing unit in GIFT City. The Tata Group-run airline had in February placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing. The Indian government is developing GIFT City as a global financial services hub.

IndiGo currently operates about 323 aircraft and has previous orders totalling 470 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered between today and the end of this decade. The board's decision on Monday means that India's largest airline will now receive about 480 planes between today and the end of 2030.

IndiGo had in June placed an order for 500 A320 family planes—making it the world's largest ever single tranche aircraft order—with Airbus. However, the delivery for these 500 planes will begin in 2030 and end in 2035.





Also Read: IndiGo posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at approximately Rs 3,090.6 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), on the back of high load factors, lower fuel costs, and better foreign exchange rates. In the first quarter of the last financial year, India's largest airline incurred a consolidated net loss of approximately Rs 1,064.2 crore.Also Read: DGCA carrying out technical evaluation of 2 incidents with IndiGo planes

The airline is planning to use a portion of its fresh cash balance—which stood at approximately Rs 15,691 crore at the end of Q1 FY24—to acquire a few aircraft and related assets, such as engines, said its chief financial officer Gaurav Negi during a call with analysts. The airline used to own a few planes before Covid-19, but these assets were offloaded during the pandemic-related downturn. Now, it is allocating capital again to own a certain number of planes.

"Further, subject to regulatory approvals, we are also planning to launch our venture capital arm to invest in early-stage companies operating in aviation and consumer-focused allied sectors, such as travel, lifestyle, hospitality, and transportation. Given our large consumer base and growth plans, we believe that these investments will help us add value to the airline," Negi noted.