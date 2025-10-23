NCLAT asks IIHL to provide timeline to stop using Reliance trademark

Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has asked Hinduja group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to submit a timeframe by which it will discontinue using Reliance trademark for the financial service firm Reliance Capital.

The counsel appearing for IIHL submitted before NCLAT that the process of name change after the acquisition of Reliance Capital has already started, and is likely to be completed in eight weeks.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) was hearing an appeal filed by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures Pvt Ltd (ADAVL), which has sought a stay over the use of the trademark Reliance after the takeover of Reliance Capital, through the insolvency resolution process.

Noting IIHL's submission, a two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench recorded in its order, "It is emphasised by Sr Counsel for the Respondent (IIHL) that the process of changing the brand name of the appellant with a new brand name, which is intended to be acquired by the SRA, is in process and the same is likely to culminate within eight weeks," the NCLAT recorded. However, when asked by the NCLAT as to whether he is in a position to make any statement with regard to the timeline, the SRA (successful resolution applicant - IIHL) will not be using the brand name of Reliance, IIHL's counsel sought time to seek instructions in this regard.

On this, the appellate tribunal asked him to inform about this to bench over after taking the instructions and posted the matter on November 21, for the next hearing. "Having regard to the submissions made by Ld Sr. Counsel for the Respondent, list this appeal on 21.11.2025 on which date Ld. Counsel for the Respondent shall come with clear instructions with regard to the usage of the brand name of the appellant," said NCLAT bench comprising Members Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan and Naresh Salecha in its order dated October 17, 2025. Earlier in October last year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed ADAVL's plea in this regard.