Home / Companies / News / NCLAT asks IIHL to provide timeline to stop using Reliance trademark

NCLAT asks IIHL to provide timeline to stop using Reliance trademark

In April 2023, IIHL emerged as the successful resolution applicant by winning the bid for Reliance Capital under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) with an offer of ₹9,650 crore

ibc
The counsel appearing for IIHL submitted before NCLAT that the process of name change after the acquisition of Reliance Capital has already started, and is likely to be completed in eight weeks.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT has asked Hinduja group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to submit a timeframe by which it will discontinue using Reliance trademark for the financial service firm Reliance Capital.

The counsel appearing for IIHL submitted before NCLAT that the process of name change after the acquisition of Reliance Capital has already started, and is likely to be completed in eight weeks.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) was hearing an appeal filed by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures Pvt Ltd (ADAVL), which has sought a stay over the use of the trademark Reliance after the takeover of Reliance Capital, through the insolvency resolution process.

Noting IIHL's submission, a two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench recorded in its order, "It is emphasised by Sr Counsel for the Respondent (IIHL) that the process of changing the brand name of the appellant with a new brand name, which is intended to be acquired by the SRA, is in process and the same is likely to culminate within eight weeks," the NCLAT recorded.

However, when asked by the NCLAT as to whether he is in a position to make any statement with regard to the timeline, the SRA (successful resolution applicant - IIHL) will not be using the brand name of Reliance, IIHL's counsel sought time to seek instructions in this regard.

On this, the appellate tribunal asked him to inform about this to bench over after taking the instructions and posted the matter on November 21, for the next hearing.

"Having regard to the submissions made by Ld Sr. Counsel for the Respondent, list this appeal on 21.11.2025 on which date Ld. Counsel for the Respondent shall come with clear instructions with regard to the usage of the brand name of the appellant," said NCLAT bench comprising Members Justice Mohammad Faiz Alam Khan and Naresh Salecha in its order dated October 17, 2025.

Earlier in October last year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed ADAVL's plea in this regard.

Subsequently, ADAVL has challenged this matter before the NCLAT.

Reliance Capital was placed under the RBI-appointed administration in November 2021 due to governance lapses and payment defaults associated with the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

The central bank appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who subsequently invited bids for the company's takeover in February 2022.

In April 2023, IIHL emerged as the successful resolution applicant by winning the bid for Reliance Capital under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore.

Later, the company paid Rs 200 crore to bolster Reliance General Insurance's (RGIC) solvency, which was over and above the bid amount.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

Premium

FSIB invites applications for Canara Bank MD & CEO after policy revamp

Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

Topics :Company NewsNCLATIndusIndReliance GroupHinduja Group

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story