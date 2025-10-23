Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn more in Odisha, add 100K jobs across three plants

Mining major Vedanta Group is set to invest an additional ₹1 trillion in Odisha, creating over 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday. The group has already invested a similar amount in the state across various projects.

The announcement came after Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal presented the investment proposal to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar.

“The plan includes a ₹2,000 crore ultra-modern ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar and two new aluminium parks — one at Jharsuguda and another at a site identified by the state government,” the CMO said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Vedanta plans to invest ₹13,226 crore to ramp up aluminium capacity The CMO quoted Majhi as saying that such large-scale investments “will be a game-changer in Odisha’s journey towards becoming a $500-billion economy by 2036.” Land acquisition and project timeline Following his meeting with the chief minister, Agarwal said that land acquisition was underway and project work would begin in three to four months. He added that the projects would directly employ around 30,000–40,000 people and are expected to be completed within three to three-and-a-half years, according to OdishaTV. ALSO READ: Vedanta in process of acquiring land for 3 MTPA aluminium smelter in Odisha The new investment strengthens Vedanta’s industrial presence in Odisha, where it already operates large aluminium and power facilities.