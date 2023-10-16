Home / Companies / News / BimaKavach receives IRDAI's approval for direct insurance broking

BimaKavach receives IRDAI's approval for direct insurance broking

In 2022, the company secured $2 million in funding from WaterBridge Ventures, Blume Ventures, Arali Ventures, and Eximius Ventures

Aathira Varier Mumbai
IRDAI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BimaKavach has received a direct insurance broking licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), enabling the firm to actively market its customised range of insurance products for businesses across India.

The company specialises in digitising and offering instant quotes for cyber and crime insurance, thereby facilitating online purchases and serviceability. Additionally, it provides tailored solutions and guidance.

With a portfolio of 18 insurance products divided into categories such as liability, asset, engineering, marine, and group health insurance, BimaKavach simplifies the insurance acquisition process for businesses. Companies can now manage multiple coverage options in one centralised location, obviating the need for multiple brokers.

Tejas Jain, founder of BimaKavach, commented on the milestone, saying, "With this direct business insurance licence, our goal is to collect Rs 100 crore in Gross Written Premium (GWP) by FY 2024-25. Our focus will be on easing the process for first-time buyers in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector and offering technology solutions to larger enterprises to better manage their insurance policies."

In 2022, the company secured $2 million in funding from WaterBridge Ventures, Blume Ventures, Arali Ventures, and Eximius Ventures. The funds are earmarked for developing new-age business risk covers, investing in proprietary risk management technology, and scaling the business. BimaKavach is also planning a Series A fundraising round in 2024.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Broking industry's race to the top: Groww poised to pip Zerodha, but...

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Grasim Industries to raise Rs 4,000 crore through rights issue of shares

AI startup Leucine gets $7 mn funding from Ecolab Inc, angel investors

Muted revenue growth, higher profitability for RIL in quarter ending Sept

KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr

JK Paper to acquire Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions for Rs 90 crore

Topics :IRDAIInsuranceSME companiesIndian startups

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story