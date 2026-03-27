Biocon Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Shreehas Tambe as CEO & Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026.

As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the company's ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in global markets, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kedar Upadhye has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Biocon said.

This leadership transition is part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Ltd as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, creating a simplified and unified corporate structure.

The strengthened enterprise is well-positioned to lead in diabetes, obesity, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, complex generics, and peptides, including GLP-1 therapies, the company said.