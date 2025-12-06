Home / Companies / News / Biocon to make Biocon Biologics a wholly owned subsidiary in $5.5 bn deal

Biocon to make Biocon Biologics a wholly owned subsidiary in $5.5 bn deal

Biocon Biologics Chief Executive Shreehas Tambe will become CEO and managing director of the combined entity post-integration

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo
Photo: X@BioconBiologics
Reuters Dec 6
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon said on Saturday it would fully integrate its biosimilar unit Biocon Biologics as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Biocon said in a statement it will acquire the remaining stakes in Biocon Biologics from Serum Institute Life Sciences, Tata Capital Growth Fund II and Activ Pine LLP through a share swap of 70.28 Biocon shares for every 100 Biocon Biologics shares, at a price of ₹405.78 ($4.51) per Biocon share. The deal values Biocon Biologics at $5.5 billion.

Biocon Biologics Chief Executive Shreehas Tambe will become CEO and managing director of the combined entity post-integration, and Kedar Upadhye will be the chief financial officer. Biocon CEO Siddharth Mittal will transition to a group leadership role.

The integration is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

Tambe told Reuters in a March interview Biocon might list its key biosimilars business by March 2026 and aimed for a double-digit share in its core US market for its new launches.

Biosimilars are similar and relatively affordable versions of high-priced and complex biologics drugs used to treat illnesses such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company, which had earlier been pushing its IPO plans, has been waiting to complete the integration of its acquired biosimilars firm Viatris and refinance debt.

Biocon in its Saturday announcement also said it will acquire the residual stake held by Viatris for $815 million, out of which $400 million will be payable in cash and $415 million in a share swap.

The Bengaluru-based company also approved raising additional capital of up to ₹4,500 crore ($500 million) through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the proceeds of which will go towards the cash component payable to Viatris.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

SKF India Industrial expects top line to nearly double in 5 years

Fino becomes first payments bank to get RBI's nod to convert into SFB

Premium

Some related-party transactions not disclosed inadvertently: Kaynes Tech

Premium

Lumax group expects to more than double its revenue in 4-5 years

Premium

Gorilla Glass maker Corning's ₹1,000 crore Chennai unit on track

Topics :Bioconpharmaceutical firmsBiotechnologyPharma Companies

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story