Bira 91 loses control of The Beer Cafe to investors amid cash crisis

Bira 91’s parent company, B9 Beverages, has lost control of its pub business, The Beer Cafe, after its largest shareholder, Kirin Holdings of Japan, and its lender, Anicut Capital, took over shares pledged as collateral, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes as the Indian craft beer maker struggles with steep losses and mounting debt.

According to recent filings with the Registrar of Companies, Kirin Holdings and Anicut Capital have jointly taken possession of the shares in BTB (Better Than Before), the company that operates The Beer Cafe chain of 42 outlets, along with other food and beverage ventures.

The restructuring effectively removes B9 Beverages from any ownership stake in BTB. B9 Beverages challenges lender action in court Founder and CEO Ankur Jain has disputed the takeover, insisting that BTB “remains a wholly owned subsidiary” of B9 Beverages. Jain said the company has taken the matter to court, alleging that some lenders acted in violation of contractual terms, the news report said. ALSO READ: Investors flag operating issues as Bira91 looks to raise fresh capital The Delhi High Court, on October 17, issued an interim order restricting Anicut Capital from selling or creating any third-party interest in BTB shares until the case is resolved.

Deepening financial strain at B9 Beverages B9 Beverages has been under growing financial pressure. In FY24, the company reported a net loss of ₹748 crore on revenue of ₹638 crore, alongside negative cash flows of ₹84 crore. The company’s total losses reached ₹1,904 crore, while liabilities exceeded assets by over ₹619 crore as of March 31, 2024. Sales volumes also fell sharply to 6-7 million cases in FY24 from 9 million in the previous year. Kirin Holdings currently owns about 20.1 per cent of B9 Beverages, while Peak XV Partners holds 14.6 per cent. Jain and his family together control around 17.8 per cent, with the remainder held by smaller investors and family offices.