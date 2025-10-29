Home / Companies / News / Amazon India likely to cut up to 1,000 jobs amid global restructuring

E-commerce giant Amazon India is likely to lay off 800-1,000 employees as part of its global workforce reduction, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes as the company doubles down on its artificial intelligence (AI) and automation efforts.
 
The layoffs are expected across functions such as finance, marketing, human resources, and technology, primarily affecting employees who are part of global teams, the report said, adding that the number of impacted roles could rise.

Amazon layoffs

Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said in an internal note that the reductions aim to make the company “stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources” toward priority areas and customer needs. 
 
The internal email also included a previous memo from Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, who had stressed “reducing layers, increasing ownership, and cutting bureaucracy” across the organisation.
 
Employees impacted by the layoffs are expected to be informed starting today.

Gradual downsizing

Amazon’s latest round of job cuts follows a series of smaller reductions across its global operations over the past two years. According to Reuters, the company has reduced staff in several divisions, including devices, communications, and podcasting. 
 
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that about 110 roles were axed in Amazon’s Wondery podcast unit. In July 2025, several hundred employees were laid off from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division, whereas in May, nearly 100 positions were cut from the devices and services business.

Tech layoffs continue

The job cuts come amid a broader wave of consolidation in the technology industry. Data from Layoffs.fyi shows that 112,732 tech workers have lost their jobs so far in 2025, across 218 companies.
 
The scale of layoffs, while smaller than in previous years, reflects an ongoing trend of cost reduction and restructuring. In 2024, tech companies cut 153,000 jobs, while 2023 saw a record 264,220 layoffs across 1,193 firms.

