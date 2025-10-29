Amazon India likely to cut up to 1,000 jobs amid global restructuring

E-commerce giant Amazon India is likely to lay off 800-1,000 employees as part of its global workforce reduction, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes as the company doubles down on its artificial intelligence (AI) and automation efforts.

The layoffs are expected across functions such as finance, marketing, human resources, and technology, primarily affecting employees who are part of global teams, the report said, adding that the number of impacted roles could rise.

Amazon layoffs

The internal email also included a previous memo from Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, who had stressed “reducing layers, increasing ownership, and cutting bureaucracy” across the organisation. Employees impacted by the layoffs are expected to be informed starting today. Gradual downsizing ALSO READ: Amazon's automation drive could reshape global logistics and workforce Amazon’s latest round of job cuts follows a series of smaller reductions across its global operations over the past two years. According to Reuters, the company has reduced staff in several divisions, including devices, communications, and podcasting. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that about 110 roles were axed in Amazon’s Wondery podcast unit. In July 2025, several hundred employees were laid off from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division, whereas in May, nearly 100 positions were cut from the devices and services business.