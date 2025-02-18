Birla Fertility & IVF targets global expansion, doubling India centres

Birla Fertility & IVF, India’s third-largest in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) network, is set to expand beyond India, targeting ASEAN and West Asian markets in the next two to three years.

This move aligns with the company’s aggressive domestic expansion, where it plans to double its centres across India from the current 50 centres to 100 centres backed by an investment of ₹500 crore.

Recognising the growing demand for fertility treatments, particularly in smaller cities, the company is focusing its domestic expansion efforts on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This strategic push is aimed at making fertility treatments more accessible to couples across India.

“Our mission is not just to be the largest, but to be the best reproductive health institution, not just in India, but internationally,” said Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Fertility & IVF.

The company’s expansion strategy involves a hub-and-spoke model, with larger, fully equipped centres in major cities and smaller clinics in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

This approach allows Birla Fertility & IVF to offer high-quality care to patients closer to their homes, reducing the need for travel to larger urban centres, the company said.

“We believe that we need to go closer to where the problem is, rather than expect them to travel to a tier-1 town,” explained Aggrawal.

Infertility is a growing concern as an estimated 28 million couples are facing challenges in conceiving in India.

The National Family Health Survey (2019-21) revealed that 29 of India’s 36 states have a fertility rate below 2. Maharashtra’s fertility rate stands at 1.7, while India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 2.0, below the replacement threshold of 2.1. These trends have long-term implications for workforce dynamics and economic growth.

While the company is currently focused on its domestic expansion, the exploration of international markets signals Birla Fertility & IVF's long-term vision. The company is evaluating several options with the aim of establishing itself as a leading global player in the reproductive health field. Aggrawal emphasized that these plans are still in the strategic phase, but demonstrate the company's ambition to become a world-renowned institution.