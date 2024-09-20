BL Agro, Sweden-based DeLaval sign MoU for participation in dairy sector

BL Agro's arm B L Kamdhenu Farms Ltd, has signed an initial pact with Sweden-based DeLaval for a partnership in the dairy sector with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore. On the second day of World Food India 2024, B L Kamdhenu Frams signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sweden-based DeLaval. The MoU was signed in the presence of HE Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, who was the chief guest at the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The partnership focuses on promoting a zero-waste economy and loterm sustainability in cattle breeding and dairy technology, with an investment close to Rs 1,500 crore," a company statement said.

The collaboration is designed to harness advanced technologies and farming solutions including milking essentials, farm management and cow comfort.

By integrating all components of the milk value chainfrom feed requirements to waste managementthe initiative aims to create a circular economy, driving both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Navneet Ravikar, Director of BL Kamdhenu Farms, said, "It is a crucial step in our efforts to innovate and transform the White Revolution. Through this collaboration, we are committing to creating a fully integrated and sustainable milk value chain. Because only when we ensure zero waste, can we create loterm benefits for farmers and the environment alike."



DeLaval is a global leader in dairy farming technology that works towards reducing environmental footprint while improving production and the well-being of the animals involved.

It brings expertise in integrated solutions that enhance a) milk quality, b) volume of production, and c) overall quality of life for dairy producers.

Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, said, "Sweden is proud to be part of India's journey towards sustainable agriculture and dairy innovations. This MoU reflects our shared values of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. We believe that the collaboration between B L Kamdhenu Farms and DeLaval will show the world what partnerships across borders can do for everyone."



B L Kamdhenu Farms Ltd, headquartered in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, specialises in embryo technology, cattle IVF, breeding innovations, and a fully integrated milk value chain.