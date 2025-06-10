CCI clears Blackstone's 40% stake acquisition in Kolte-Patil Developers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII's proposal to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers Limited.

According to a press release, “The acquirer is an affiliate of funds advised and/or managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone is a global alternative asset manager.”

The acquisition will be executed through two primary mechanisms—share subscription and share purchase.

Additionally, the deal includes an open offer to acquire further shares from public shareholders of Kolte-Patil Developers. Such an offer is typically mandated under SEBI rules when a significant stake is acquired and provides public shareholders an exit opportunity. Depending on the uptake, Blackstone’s total holding could exceed 40 per cent.