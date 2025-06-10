Wealth Company launches Bharat Bhoomi Fund with Rs 1,000 cr green shoe

The Wealth Company Asset Management, part of the Pantomath Group, has launched Bharat Bhoomi Fund—a Rs 1,000 crore category II alternative investment fund (AIF) with a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option—under its fifth Bharat Value Fund (BVF) series.

The fund will follow a diversified capital allocation strategy—investing in data centres, warehousing, hospitality, and renewable parks, sectors aligned with India’s evolving infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainability priorities.

Alongside this, investments will target mid-to-premium residential, retail, plotted villas, and mixed-use developments across high-growth cities such as Mumbai (MMR), NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The fund will also focus on infrastructure-led corridors and plotted developments benefiting from upcoming connectivity and urban expansion.

The fund’s approach is designed to identify projects with clear land titles, regulatory readiness, and early exit visibility. It will target ready-to-launch assets that can move swiftly from investment to value creation. With a pipeline spanning approximately 1,200 acres across six projects, the fund aims to deploy capital with speed, prudence, and precision while focusing on execution-ready projects across high-opportunity corridors and core cities. The Wealth Company stated that the real estate asset class perfectly aligns with its focus on tangible value, risk-managed returns, and disciplined capital deployment. Madhu Lunawat, founder and director of The Wealth Company Asset Management, said, “As capital becomes more thoughtful, the demand for real assets with real outcomes has never been higher. Bharat Bhoomi Fund allows meeting that demand with discipline, data, and domain expertise. The Wealth Company’s investment ethos is now extending confidently into India’s real estate space—with conviction and clarity.”