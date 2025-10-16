BLS International bags MEA contract to run Indian visa centres in China

BLS International Services Limited on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China.
The contract will be valid for a period of 3 years, effective October 14, 2025.
In July, India announced the resumption of issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals, a move that comes as part of efforts to mend bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the military clashes in Galwan Valley.
India had suspended issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals in 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the restrictions continued in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.
Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing IVACs in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering visa services.
The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multi-lingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants.
"...this is a significant milestone for BLS international and these IVACs will play a vital role in facilitating reliable and user-centric visa services," Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
