BMS partners with Accenture to set up AI-driven content hub in Mumbai

Biopharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and IT services company Accenture on Wednesday announced the opening of a new AI-powered content hub, Mosaic, in Mumbai.
The generative AI-enabled facility is designed to accelerate BMS's global commercialisation strategy through enhanced digital capabilities, enabling the rapid creation of hyper-personalised, patient-centric content tailored for healthcare professionals, according to a joint statement.
The launch of Mosaic is a key component of BMS's ongoing $130 million strategic investment aimed at advancing its portfolio of AI initiatives and AI-enabled marketing capabilities.
To date, the Mosaic content hub has been successfully piloted across three US brands (Reblozyl, Camzyos, and Cobenfy) with plans to onboard additional brands and expand globally (including launches in Germany and Japan in 2026).
BMS has recently opened a facility in Hyderabad, which employs over 3,000 personnel across various critical functions, including Global Drug Development and Business Insights and Technology.
