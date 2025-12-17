Home / Companies / News / BMS partners with Accenture to set up AI-driven content hub in Mumbai

BMS partners with Accenture to set up AI-driven content hub in Mumbai

The launch of Mosaic is a key component of BMS's ongoing $130 million strategic investment aimed at advancing its portfolio of AI initiatives and AI-enabled marketing capabilities

artificial intelligence, AI,
Representative image: Bristol Myers Squibb launches AI content hub Mosaic with Accenture. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Biopharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and IT services company Accenture on Wednesday announced the opening of a new AI-powered content hub, Mosaic, in Mumbai.

The generative AI-enabled facility is designed to accelerate BMS's global commercialisation strategy through enhanced digital capabilities, enabling the rapid creation of hyper-personalised, patient-centric content tailored for healthcare professionals, according to a joint statement.

Mosaic will utilise enhanced digital capabilities, including generative AI, to identify physicians' needs in real-time, allowing BMS to quickly and effectively develop targeted communications.

To date, the Mosaic content hub has been successfully piloted across three US brands (Reblozyl, Camzyos, and Cobenfy) with plans to onboard additional brands and expand globally (including launches in Germany and Japan in 2026).

BMS has recently opened a facility in Hyderabad, which employs over 3,000 personnel across various critical functions, including Global Drug Development and Business Insights and Technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AccentureMumbaiartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

