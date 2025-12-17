Home / Companies / News / TCS pegs annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion as adoption scales up

TCS pegs annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion as adoption scales up

TCS has disclosed for the first time that its annualised AI revenue is about $1.5 billion, as investors seek clarity on returns from large AI investments across IT services firms

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
premium
TCS is engaged in more than 5,000 AI-related engagements to date.
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its annualised revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) stood at about $1.5 billion and is growing 16.3 per cent sequentially, marking the first time India’s largest IT services company has disclosed this metric as investors seek clarity on returns on investment when firms are pouring billions into the AI ecosystem.
 
Why has TCS disclosed its AI revenue now? 
Indian IT companies have said AI is part of every deal discussion and is increasingly baked into renewals to improve efficiency and productivity for clients. However, they have largely refrained from disclosing revenue generated from the technology, which is expected to significantly reshape business processes and productivity.
 
“We are trying to help accelerate AI adoption in customers, adapt AI at scale, and anchor AI in their strategy and business value. AI is a lever that has to be embedded in strategy, else it will not give any value,” Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said at the company’s analyst day.
 
How widely are TCS’s AI solutions being used by clients? 
TCS is engaged in more than 5,000 AI-related engagements to date. Of its top 60 clients that generate annual revenue of more than $100 million each, 54 have some AI projects with the company. About 85 per cent of customers that contribute over $20 million in annual revenue use TCS’s AI solutions.
 
How does TCS compare with peers on AI disclosures? 
Smaller rival HCL Technologies said in October that its revenue from advanced AI has crossed $100 million, representing about three per cent of its topline, making it the first Indian IT services company to disclose such a metric.
 
Accenture, meanwhile, regularly reports its revenue and deal pipeline from generative AI. For the financial year ended August 31, Accenture’s advanced AI revenue tripled to $2.7 billion, while generative AI bookings nearly doubled to $5.9 billion, reflecting strong enterprise demand for AI adoption.
 
Why are enterprises still struggling to realise AI returns? 
Despite growing interest, companies are finding it difficult to achieve meaningful returns on AI investments due to challenges around enterprise data quality. While tools such as ChatGPT have been widely adopted over the past three years to simplify routine tasks, scaling AI across organisations has proved complex.
 
“There is an RoI uncertainty. We can do a few projects as experimentation or proof of concepts, but enterprises have to get RoI benefits. That is the kind of projects we do, based on years of customer experience and moving up the value chain,” Krithivasan said.
 
What is TCS doing internally to drive AI adoption? 
TCS is also training its sales and pre-sales personnel in AI skills, with about 180,000 employees now having higher-level coding capabilities. “We are driving an AI-first culture for every project, which means asking what we can do with AI even if it cannibalises our revenue. It is giving AI the first right of refusal,” Krithivasan said.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTCSTata Consultancy ServicesIT services

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

