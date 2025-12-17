Tata Motors' Sierra clocks 70,000 bookings on opening day of sales

Tata Motors has secured over 70,000 confirmed bookings within the first 24 hours of opening, with the resurgence of the Sierra nameplate. This performance represents the strongest single-day response for any passenger vehicle in the company’s history, further bolstered by an additional 1.35 lakh prospective buyers currently finalising their configurations. Launched on November 25, 2025, the new-generation Sierra positions itself as a premium mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), reviving a brand identity that first debuted over three decades ago. With a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh and going up to Rs 21.29 lakh, Tata has placed the Sierra slightly above the entry-level variants of established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

What is driving early demand for the Tata Motors Sierra? To appeal to a broad demographic, the Sierra features three distinct powertrain options. Industry analysts view this booking momentum as a significant disruption in a segment traditionally dominated by the Hyundai Creta. When will Tata Motors start Sierra deliveries? Deliveries are set to commence on January 15, 2026.