Home / Companies / News / Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises signs a long-term lease for a 7-acre site in Chennai to develop a mixed-use destination featuring Grade A office space and a 225-key 5-star deluxe hotel.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)
The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination, featuring over 1 million square feet of Grade A office space and a 225-key 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. (Photo: Company Website)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Brigade Enterprises has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime 7-acre site on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai’s dynamic commercial corridors, as per a company statement.   The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination, featuring over 1 million square feet of Grade A office space and a 225-key 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. Designed to meet the rising demand for premium commercial infrastructure and world-class hospitality, the project will serve as a catalyst for Chennai’s thriving IT and innovation hub.   Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Chennai continues to be a key component of our growth strategy, and this long-term lease underscores our commitment to strengthening our presence in the city’s most promising corridors. The Tharamani-OMR belt has a fast-growing infrastructure thrust that offers unmatched connectivity and development potential, triggered by the significant presence of large technology companies, educational institutions, retail spaces, and hospitals, apart from large residential developments. This makes it an ideal location for a transformative mixed-use development.”   The development is poised to maximize site efficiency, creating a vibrant destination that supports business productivity and hospitality excellence. With its proximity to leading IT parks, research institutions, and transit infrastructure, the project is set to become a flagship address for global enterprises and discerning travellers.   Brigade Group operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across the residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.   Furthermore, in June, Brigade launched Brigade Morgan Heights, a premium residential development in South Chennai with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 2,100 crore. Spread across a 14.7-acre site along the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam corridor, the project will comprise about 2.2 million square feet of thoughtfully designed residences, offering around 1,250 two-, three-, and four-BHK apartments, with the largest units extending up to 2,599 square feet. 
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globally

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Premium

Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four years

Titagarh Rail Systems bags record ₹467 cr coastal vessel order from GRSE

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Topics :Brigade EnterprisesChennaiOffice spacesReal estate firms

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story