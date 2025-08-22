Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Brigade Enterprises has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime 7-acre site on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai’s dynamic commercial corridors, as per a company statement.The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination, featuring over 1 million square feet of Grade A office space and a 225-key 5-Star Deluxe Hotel. Designed to meet the rising demand for premium commercial infrastructure and world-class hospitality, the project will serve as a catalyst for Chennai’s thriving IT and innovation hub.Pradyumna Krishna Kumar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Chennai continues to be a key component of our growth strategy, and this long-term lease underscores our commitment to strengthening our presence in the city’s most promising corridors. The Tharamani-OMR belt has a fast-growing infrastructure thrust that offers unmatched connectivity and development potential, triggered by the significant presence of large technology companies, educational institutions, retail spaces, and hospitals, apart from large residential developments. This makes it an ideal location for a transformative mixed-use development.”The development is poised to maximize site efficiency, creating a vibrant destination that supports business productivity and hospitality excellence. With its proximity to leading IT parks, research institutions, and transit infrastructure, the project is set to become a flagship address for global enterprises and discerning travellers.Brigade Group operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across the residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.Furthermore, in June, Brigade launched Brigade Morgan Heights, a premium residential development in South Chennai with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 2,100 crore. Spread across a 14.7-acre site along the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam corridor, the project will comprise about 2.2 million square feet of thoughtfully designed residences, offering around 1,250 two-, three-, and four-BHK apartments, with the largest units extending up to 2,599 square feet.