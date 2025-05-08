Brigade buys land near ITPL, plans Rs 2,000 cr Bengaluru office project

Brigade Group has acquired an 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company announced. The land will be developed into a commercial project with a gross leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 2,000 crore.

“This acquisition is a step in our journey to create commercial spaces with a focus on workspace development. Whitefield continues to see demand for office space due to metro access and the existing corporate ecosystem,” said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Shankar added, “With specific design and infrastructure plans, this project will add to Bengaluru’s commercial space while supporting Brigade Group’s position in the Grade A office leasing segment. The project also contributes to our net zero target.”

Brigade competes with other real estate developers such as Prestige, Sobha, Puravankara, DLF and Lodha. The company stated that this move aligns with its broader strategy to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in one of the city’s key business and technology corridors. Brigade operates across multiple cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and GIFT City, with a presence in residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors. In April, Brigade Group signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a plotted project in Malur, East Bengaluru. Spanning 20 acres, the project has a GDV of Rs 175 crore and a development potential of 0.45 million square feet.