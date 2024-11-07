Brigade Group eyes Rs 800 cr revenue from Chennai real estate project

Realty firm Brigade Group on Thursday said it will develop a mixed-use project in Chennai with an estimated revenue of Rs 800 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Group said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project of around one million sq ft in Chennai.

The project will be developed as part of a 1.5 million sq ft mixed use development.

The project will have a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 800 crore, Brigade said in a statement.

"This joint development agreement for a 1 million sq ft residential development, forming part of a larger mixed-use development, underscores our commitment to the city's growth and our vision to deliver world-class residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces," Brigade Enterprises Managing Director Pavitra Shankar said.

By inking this strategic joint development, Brigade Group said it has further solidifies its position as a leading real estate developer in Chennai.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers with almost four decades of expertise. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi with developments across housing, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.