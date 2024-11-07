Google Cloud expands support for early-stage AI startups in India

Tech giant Google hosted an AI Startups Summit in Bengaluru, where it announced a suite of programmes and partnerships designed to accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) startups in the country. These programmes support early-stage AI founders by helping them build, grow, and acquire customers for their solutions using Google Cloud.

Google said it has introduced the Emerging ISV Partner Springboard, a 12-week programme designed to supercharge growth for AI startups. Participants will receive hands-on support in building go-to-market assets, access to Google AI experts for product refinement, guidance on technical architecture best practices, and streamlined onboarding to Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Google is committed to empowering AI startups to drive innovation and growth. These initiatives demonstrate our dedication to providing critical support and resources to early-stage founders, helping them build and scale successful AI-powered businesses,” said Manish Gupta, senior director, research, Google DeepMind.

During a fireside chat at the Global Google Cloud Summit in October 2024, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian expressed his admiration for the innovation and resilience of startups leveraging AI and cloud technology to fuel transformative growth. He stated, “At Google Cloud, our mission is to support these pioneers by providing the essential tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive. Through strategic partnerships, tailored programmes, and advanced infrastructure, we are committed to enabling businesses to scale their impact and drive the next wave of digital transformation.”

Early-stage founders will receive increased support through the Google for Startups Cloud Programme, which will now provide $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, giving founders the runway to build and scale their vision. AI-first startups will receive even greater support, with $350,000 in credits, recognising the increased computational demands of cutting-edge AI development. This investment will empower founders to leverage the full power and potential of Google Cloud.

Google has also partnered with Y Combinator to provide dedicated access to NVIDIA H100 GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, cloud credits, support, and mentorship to its Summer 2024 cohort of AI-first startups. Additionally, Google is collaborating with leading early-stage accelerators and incubators, including 500, StartX, Berkeley Skydeck, and more, to provide early-stage founders with a special package of Google Cloud credits, expert guidance, and technical workshops.

Google also announced the launch of Startup School: GenAI, a comprehensive four-week immersive training programme designed to empower startups in leveraging the full potential of artificial intelligence. Beginning October 29, this free online series offers live, interactive classes led by Google AI experts. Participants will gain practical experience with generative AI, explore the latest Google Cloud AI innovations, and learn best practices for developing and deploying AI solutions. The curriculum covers a range of topics, from foundational concepts to advanced techniques, equipping startups with the knowledge and skills needed to build cutting-edge AI-powered products and services.

Partnership with DeliverHealth

Google Cloud also announced its collaboration with DeliverHealth, a leading firm in healthcare clinical documentation, to transform the way healthcare providers document patient care. Combining Google Cloud’s advanced Gemini 1.5 Pro multimodal AI models with DeliverHealth’s extensive repository of 150,000 audio hours per month of human-curated medical notes, the collaboration aims to deliver an innovative solution with accuracy, speed, and medical specificity.

“Together, we aim to reimagine the future of clinical documentation, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country managing director, Google Cloud India.

Sasanka Yellamanchali, CEO, DeliverHealth, said, “With Google Cloud’s AI models and our ability to create human-curated medical documentation, clinicians can simply speak and know their words will be accurately transformed into structured, billable documentation.”