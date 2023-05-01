Brookfield, Bharti enter commercial real estate JV worth Rs 5,000 cr

The properties, spread over 3.3-million square feet, are Worldmark Aerocity (Delhi), Worldmark 65 and Airtel Center (Gurgaon) and Pavillion Mall (Ludhiana). "As a part of this deal, Brookfield managed private real estate fund now owns 51 per cent stake in this joint venture, while Bharti Enterprises continues with 49 per cent stake,” said Bharti Enterprises in a statement.

Canada’s Brookfield has signed a deal to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Bharti Enterprises' four commercial properties in Delhi-NCR at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.