Coromandel International, Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden sign long-term DAP deal

Coromandel International, India’s leading agri-solutions provider, and Ma’aden, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate fertilisers, have strengthened their longstanding partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) fertilisers.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by Narayanan Vellayan, director – strategic sourcing, Coromandel International, and Saud Al Tamimi, director – fertiliser sales commercial, phosphate business unit, Ma’aden.

Over the years, Coromandel and Ma’aden have built a strong partnership, with Ma’aden serving as a trusted supplier of ammonia to Coromandel. The new agreement marks a key milestone in expanding this collaboration, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of fertilisers to support Indian agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Vellayan said, "In recent times, DAP availability in India has been impacted due to global supply disruptions. This strategic partnership with Ma’aden is a natural extension of our relationship and will help Coromandel ensure timely availability of DAP and complex fertilisers to the Indian farming community. Coromandel, with its close connect to over 4.5 million farmers, remains committed to Indian agriculture, working alongside Ma’aden as a trusted and sustainable partner."

Echoing similar sentiments, Tamimi said, "Ma’aden has been the largest supplier of phosphate fertilisers to India for over a decade. We are expanding our production capacity from 6 million tonnes to 9 million tonnes in the near term, reinforcing our commitment to serve the growing needs of India’s agriculture sector."

The signing ceremony was presided over by S Sankarasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Coromandel International, and Anas Al Bassam, senior vice-president – commercial, phosphate business unit, Ma’aden.

Also Read

Both leaders emphasised the need to expand the partnership beyond phosphates and raw materials, focusing on collaboration in research and development, innovation, and speciality products to promote sustainable farming practices.

Senior officials from both Coromandel International and Ma’aden participated in the ceremony, highlighting the strong commitment of both companies to deepen their strategic partnership and contribute to India’s food security.