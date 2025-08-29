3 clients, including Encalm, to end airport lounge contracts: Dreamfolks

India's Dreamfolks said on Friday that three of its customers, including the country's third-largest lounge operator, Encalm Hospitality, would end their contracts with the airport lounge access provider.

Adani Digital and Semolina Kitchens will also terminate their contracts, Dreamfolks said in an exchange filing.

The discontinuation of the contracts would have a material impact on Dreamfolks' financial operations, it said, without giving further details.

Dreamfolks is an aggregator that connects lounge operators with card networks and passengers, while its troubles began with airport operators looking to directly provide lounge access.

The company in July said it was closing certain programmes for clients Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.