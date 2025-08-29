LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹7,324 crore to Finance Minister for FY25

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.
The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement.
The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.
LIC had an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
