Home / Companies / News / LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹7,324 crore to Finance Minister for FY25

LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹7,324 crore to Finance Minister for FY25

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement

FM Sitharaman
Image: FM Sitharaman's X account @nsitharamanoffc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Dividend stocks: Premier Energies, NBCC, 25 others to remain in focus today

The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.

LIC had an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance eyes integrated energy role as O2C leads transformation: Ambani

3 clients, including Encalm, to end airport lounge contracts: Dreamfolks

Reliance AGM highlights: 2026 Jio IPO, AI push with Google, Meta, and more

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Topics :Life InsuranceFinance minister

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story