Home / Companies / News / Carlsberg Group launches its IT GCC in Gurugram to expand India footprint

Carlsberg Group launches its IT GCC in Gurugram to expand India footprint

The new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for the company's operations worldwide

carlsberg
While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN's Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling, the statement said. | Creative Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Carlsberg Group, one of the leading global brewery groups, on Wednesday launched its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram as part of its plans to accelerate digital transformation while deepening its presence in one of its most strategic growth markets, India.

The centre is a key milestone in Carlsberg's global digital transformation journey, underscoring India, Gurugram in particular, as a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth, the company said in a statement.

The new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for the company's operations worldwide.

The centre will provide a scalable foundation for Carlsberg's digital growth.

Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider GSPANN to establish the GCC. Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC's roadmap, while GSPANN will manage operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery, it added.

"With India's exceptional technology talent and GSPANN's support, this centre will help us strengthen our IT backbone, accelerate digital transformation, and embed new capabilities into our global operations," Carlsberg Group CIO Esther Wu said.

Beyond technology, she said, "This GCC reflects our commitment to building resilience and sustainability, ensuring we are better prepared to serve our customers, partners, and employees across over 150 global markets where our products are enjoyed".

GSPANN co-founder and President, AP Grover said, "With Carlsberg, we are building a digital hub that fuses scale, speed, and sustainability, raising the bar for what global enterprises can achieve from India".

While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN's Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

Citi names Kaustubh Kulkarni Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking

Premium

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor value

Arkade Developers buys 14,364 sq metre land in Mumbai for ₹148 crore

Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Topics :CarlsbergGurugram

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story