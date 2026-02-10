Carlyle to take majority stake in Nido Home Finance for ₹2,100 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services on Tuesday said US-based private equity major The Carlyle Group, through its affiliates CA Sardo Investments and Salisbury Investments Private Limited — an investment vehicle of banker Aditya Puri and his family — will invest Rs 2,100 crore in Nido Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Edelweiss Group, to acquire a majority stake in the company.

This investment marks the first large foreign direct investment in the financial services space in 2026.

The Rs 2,100 crore investment includes the acquisition of a 45 per cent stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and a primary equity capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore (approximately $165 million) in Nido.

The equity shares will be issued at Rs 193 per share. The warrants will also be issued at Rs 193. “The transaction seeks to create a win-win opportunity for all stakeholders by bringing additional capital and operational expertise to better serve the affordable housing segment, predominantly in the rural and semi-urban markets in India, a key priority for the Indian government,” the company said in a statement. Established in 2010, Nido provides home loan solutions to customers across the affordable housing and mass-market segments. Nido operates a large network of branches, serving over 800 talukas (sub-districts) in India, and currently manages assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4,804 crore (approximately $530 million).