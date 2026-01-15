Home / Companies / News / CARS24 revenue rises 18% as retail shift narrows losses ahead of IPO plans

CARS24 revenue rises 18% as retail shift narrows losses ahead of IPO plans

Auto-tech firm says higher-margin retail and financing businesses are reshaping its profit profile

Cars24
premium
The company said it is preparing for an initial public offering within the next six to twelve months, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 7:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
CARS24 posted an 18 per cent increase in adjusted net revenue in the first half of FY26, as India’s leading auto-tech marketplace leaned more heavily on higher-margin retail and financing businesses to narrow losses and improve operating leverage.
 
The company reported adjusted net revenue of ₹651 crore for the six months ended September, while its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 36 per cent from a year earlier to ₹162 crore. Vehicle transaction gross merchandise value (GMV) reached ₹3,731 crore, with retail accounting for more than half of total GMV for the first time, a milestone executives say is reshaping the company’s profit profile.
 
Retail GMV rose 21 per cent year on year to ₹2,009 crore, supported by tighter pricing, faster inventory turnover and higher attachment of financing and value-added services. Retail margins expanded to 19.3 per cent, reflecting a deliberate shift away from lower-margin wholesale transactions.
 
“Good growth shows up in revenue. Better growth shows up in margins, cash flow and repeat behaviour,” said Shivanshu Makkar, chief financial officer of CARS24. “The mix is shifting towards businesses that compound better—retail, financing and ownership services—and that is already changing the shape of the profit and loss (P&L),” he said, adding that the company is focused on capital discipline as it prepares for life as a public company.
 
The company said it is preparing for an initial public offering within the next six to twelve months, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.
 
Financing and post-purchase services are emerging as key growth engines. Loans disbursed through its LOANS24 platform rose 38 per cent year on year to ₹1,637 crore, while its vehicle ownership services—including insurance, vehicle history reports and buyback products—scaled nearly 19-fold from a year earlier, albeit from a small base.
 
International operations also showed improvement. The United Arab Emirates business turned adjusted EBITDA positive, reporting a profit of ₹9 crore for the period, with retail margins of about 24 per cent. In Australia, GMV grew about 20 per cent year on year, supported by deeper market penetration and higher financing attachment rates.
 
CARS24 has continued to invest heavily in automation and artificial intelligence, spending ₹95 crore on technology during the first half. AI systems now support pricing, inspections, document verification and customer support, helping reduce inspection times by roughly 30 per cent and handling more than seven lakh minutes of customer calls each month, the company said.
 
The platform facilitated about 85,000 vehicle transactions across India, the UAE and Australia during the period and attracted more than 11 million monthly active users. Marketing costs in India were reduced by roughly a third, even as volumes grew, following the exit from non-core experimental businesses.
 
Looking ahead, CARS24 expects momentum to accelerate in the second half, projecting adjusted net revenue of more than ₹750 crore in H2FY26—about 35 per cent growth from a year earlier—as it continues to push towards profitability and a potential public listing.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

LIC demerger, PSU insurer divestment drive 'Insurance for All by 2047'

BlackRock's assets hit record $14 trillion on fourth-quarter markets rally

Premium

IHCL acquires 51% stake in Brij Hotels, strengthens boutique play

Carlsberg India inaugurates new can line in Mysuru, invests ₹100 crore

CCI rejects Apple's plea, warns antitrust case will proceed further: Report

Topics :Cars24IPOsAutomobile

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story