CARS24 revenue rises 18% as retail shift narrows losses ahead of IPO plans

Retail GMV rose 21 per cent year on year to ₹2,009 crore, supported by tighter pricing, faster inventory turnover and higher attachment of financing and value-added services. Retail margins expanded to 19.3 per cent, reflecting a deliberate shift away from lower-margin wholesale transactions.

“Good growth shows up in revenue. Better growth shows up in margins, cash flow and repeat behaviour,” said Shivanshu Makkar, chief financial officer of CARS24. “The mix is shifting towards businesses that compound better—retail, financing and ownership services—and that is already changing the shape of the profit and loss (P&L),” he said, adding that the company is focused on capital discipline as it prepares for life as a public company.