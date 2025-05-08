Reliance leads trademark rush for 'Operation Sindoor' post military action

Just hours after India announced a military operation named ' Operation Sindoor ', Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries became the first to apply for a trademark on the term, Bar and Bench reported.

Three more applications followed, all under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which pertains to media, cultural, educational, and entertainment services.

Trademark rush: Four applicants in one day

ALSO READ: 'India exercised its right to respond to terror': Govt on Operation Sindoor Between 10:42 am and 6:27 pm on May 7, four separate trademark filings were submitted for 'Operation Sindoor'. Apart from Reliance, the applicants include Mumbai resident Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh of the Indian Air Force, and Alok Kothari, a lawyer based in Delhi.

All four applications list the term as “proposed to be used”, indicating future commercial plans, the news report said.

Trademark Class 41: What it covers

All four applications were filed under Class 41 of the Nice Classification. This category includes:

Also Read

>Education and training services

>Film and media production

>Live performances and events

>Digital content and publishing

>Cultural and sporting activities

Class 41 is frequently used by OTT platforms, production houses, broadcasters, and event organisers — suggesting the term might soon appear as a title for a movie, web series, or documentary.

Reliance Industries has a strong presence in media through subsidiaries, joint ventures, and investments. Reliance Industries owns Reliance Entertainment, MediaWorks, Big Synergy, and Reliance Animation. It holds stakes in Viacom18 (merged with Disney Star), Network18, Amblin Partners, Balaji Telefilms (24.9 per cent), and Eros International (5 per cent).

No automatic protection for military operation names

In India, the names of military operations like 'Operation Sindoor' are not automatically safeguarded by the government. The Ministry of Defence generally does not register such terms or treat them as intellectual property. Without any specific legal protection, these names can be claimed by private individuals or companies through trademark filings, the report said.

Legal hurdles still apply

While the term is available for trademark registration, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 does empower the registry to reject applications on certain grounds. Under Sections 9(2) and 11, the registrar can deny a trademark that is misleading, implies false government association, or is offensive to public sentiment.

However, there is no blanket prohibition on registering such terms unless a formal objection is raised—either by the government or an affected party.

Being first doesn’t guarantee ownership

Indian trademark law does not automatically grant rights to the first applicant. While an early filing date is an important factor, the registrar also evaluates:

>Applicant’s intent to use the mark

>Risk of confusion with existing trademarks

>The distinctiveness and strength of the mark

>Any evidence presented in opposition proceedings

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: A look at India's past military conflicts with Pakistan When multiple parties apply for identical or similar marks simultaneously, the registry may pause examination or publication and initiate opposition proceedings. In some instances, parties may opt for a coexistence agreement if mutually acceptable.

Standard trademark registration process in India

The typical steps involved in registering a trademark in India are as follows:

1. Application filing

2. Examination by the Trade Marks Registry

3. Publication in the Trademarks Journal for a 4-month opposition window

4. Opposition proceedings (if raised by third parties)

5. Final registration if unopposed or if the applicant prevails in opposition