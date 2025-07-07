Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as its Chief Financial Officer.

Srinivasan, whose appointment to the post is effective from July 28, succeeds Deepesh Baxi, who moved on from the role in March 2025 to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement.

In her current role, Srinivasan will lead Castrol India's financial function and be a key member of the leadership team, the company said. "Mrinalini's experience in navigating complex business environments and driving alignment across teams will be a real asset," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director at Castrol India Ltd.

Srinivasan will work closely with the interim CFO Vishal Thakkar through August to ensure a smooth handover, the company said.