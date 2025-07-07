Castrol India appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as its Chief Financial Officer.
Srinivasan, whose appointment to the post is effective from July 28, succeeds Deepesh Baxi, who moved on from the role in March 2025 to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement.
In her current role, Srinivasan will lead Castrol India's financial function and be a key member of the leadership team, the company said. "Mrinalini's experience in navigating complex business environments and driving alignment across teams will be a real asset," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director at Castrol India Ltd.
Srinivasan will work closely with the interim CFO Vishal Thakkar through August to ensure a smooth handover, the company said.
She joins Castrol with over 17 years of experience at P&G India, where she held a range of leadership roles across business units and geographies, including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, it said.
"We welcome Mrinalini to the board. Her experience and balanced approach will be key as we continue to strengthen our foundations and stay focused on long-term, sustainable growth," said Rakesh Makhija, Chairman of the Board, Castrol India Ltd.
