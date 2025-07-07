Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue surges 31% in FY26 despite demand gaps

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025-26, despite multiple pauses in demand, majorly due to volatility in gold prices and geopolitical tensions.
The company had reported a consolidated net revenue of ₹5,557.63 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the 2024-25 financial year.
India operations saw 31 per cent revenue growth during Q1 of 2025-26 compared to Q1 of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The revenue from global operations was up 31 per cent and contributed 15 per cent to the consolidated revenue in Q1.
The revenue from Middle East operations was up 26 per cent driven predominantly by same-store-sales growth, while the digital platform Candere recorded 67 revenue growth during Q1 of FY26.
During Q1, the company opened 10 Kalyan showrooms and eight Candere showrooms in India and one Kalyan showroom in the US.
The company has drawn up plans to launch 170 new showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats in India and abroad in the current fiscal.
As of June 30, 2025, the company operated 406 showrooms across its brands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
