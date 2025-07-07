Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue surges 31% in FY26 despite demand gaps

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025-26, despite multiple pauses in demand, majorly due to volatility in gold prices and geopolitical tensions.

The company had reported a consolidated net revenue of ₹5,557.63 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the 2024-25 financial year.

India operations saw 31 per cent revenue growth during Q1 of 2025-26 compared to Q1 of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from global operations was up 31 per cent and contributed 15 per cent to the consolidated revenue in Q1.