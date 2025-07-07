Monday, July 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP ready to change policies to attract industry, says CM Mohan Yadav

MP ready to change policies to attract industry, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav told Punjab industrialists the state will amend rules where needed, citing textile sector potential and 2025 policy incentives

Mohan Yadav

(Left to right) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, met leading industrialists of Punjab at the Vardhman Textiles Ltd. campus in Ludhiana and invited them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav stated that the state government is ready to amend its policies based on the needs of industrialists and will not hesitate to change rules wherever potential is seen. He was addressing leading industrialists of Punjab during a meeting in Ludhiana, where he informed them about Madhya Pradesh’s investment-friendly policies.
 
Yadav emphasised that the Madhya Pradesh government is not only prepared to establish industries and boost investment but is also willing to make necessary policy changes if required. Highlighting the state’s potential in the garments and textile sector, he reiterated the government’s commitment to both investors and workers at every level.
 
 
He mentioned efforts to revive Indore’s Hukumchand Mill and decisions taken regarding JC Mill in Gwalior and Heera Mill in Ujjain. He also said that over ₹100 crore has been allocated for settlements in favour of Hukumchand Mill workers. 
 
It is noteworthy that during the Global Investors Summit held in February 2025, the Madhya Pradesh government introduced the New Textile Policy–2025, which includes several provisions to attract investment in the sector. These include offering 10–40 per cent investment promotion assistance on plant and machinery, 5–7 per cent interest subsidy on loans, and up to ₹1 crore for infrastructure development. The policy also promises ₹50 lakh in financial assistance to investors establishing apparel training institutes in the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s competitive electricity tariffs, solar energy capacity and major power projects, assuring that the state has sufficient electricity for industries.
 
Among the industrialists he met were Neeraj Jain (Managing Director, Vardhman Group), Sanjeev Pahwa (Ralston India Ltd) and Lokesh Jain (Managing Director, TK Steel Rolling Mills), among others. 
 

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Investment

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

