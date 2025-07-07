Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Monday posted 36.34 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 246.1 crore for January-March 2025, mainly driven by income from power transmission and generation segment.
It had reported Rs 180.5 crore profit for the second quarter a year ago. The company follows October to September as financial year.
In March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenues from transmission rose to Rs 1,013.8 crore from Rs 604.9 crore in January-March 2024. Revenue from generation grew to Rs 865.7 crore from Rs 591.7 crore.
Expenses also shot up to Rs 1,548.6 crore from Rs 952.4 crore on account of increased cost of materials consumed and project bought outs and other direct costs.
The company's profit in October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier.
SEIL is an energy technology company. Shares of the company got listed on the stock exchanges on June 19 after the demerger of energy business of Siemens Ltd.
"With this listing, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to India's energy future. As India advances toward becoming a USD 7 trillion economy, a strong and resilient energy system will be essential. SEIL, with its dedicated team, is ready to support this important journey for India and its people," company's MD and CEO Guilherme Mendonca said.
In December 2023, Siemens Ltd said its board has approved the demerger of its energy business into a separate entity.
While Germany-based Siemens AG and its subsidiaries hold 69 per cent stake in SEIL, subsidiaries of Siemens Energy AG hold 6 per cent, with the remainder in free float.
