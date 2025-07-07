Home / Companies / News / Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

In March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period

Siemens Energy
The company's profit in October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Monday posted 36.34 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 246.1 crore for January-March 2025, mainly driven by income from power transmission and generation segment.

It had reported Rs 180.5 crore profit for the second quarter a year ago. The company follows October to September as financial year.

In March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues from transmission rose to Rs 1,013.8 crore from Rs 604.9 crore in January-March 2024. Revenue from generation grew to Rs 865.7 crore from Rs 591.7 crore.

Expenses also shot up to Rs 1,548.6 crore from Rs 952.4 crore on account of increased cost of materials consumed and project bought outs and other direct costs.

The company's profit in October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier.

SEIL is an energy technology company. Shares of the company got listed on the stock exchanges on June 19 after the demerger of energy business of Siemens Ltd.

"With this listing, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to India's energy future. As India advances toward becoming a USD 7 trillion economy, a strong and resilient energy system will be essential. SEIL, with its dedicated team, is ready to support this important journey for India and its people," company's MD and CEO Guilherme Mendonca said.

In December 2023, Siemens Ltd said its board has approved the demerger of its energy business into a separate entity.

While Germany-based Siemens AG and its subsidiaries hold 69 per cent stake in SEIL, subsidiaries of Siemens Energy AG hold 6 per cent, with the remainder in free float.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue surges 31% in FY26 despite demand gaps

GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

Biocon Biologics gets UK MHRA nod for biosimilars Vevzuo, Evfraxy

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Topics :SiemensSiemens IndiaRenewable energy in Indiarenewable energy

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story